Augie Baseball team in Warrensburg, MO for Central Region Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team is in Warrensburg, Missouri for the Central Region Tournament. They play their first game on Thursday.

The Vikings, who won the regular season crown in the NSIC, saw St. Cloud win the post season tournament up in Bismarck.

But they will face great competition with a spot in Super Regional and then the College World Series on the line. And Tim Huber knows they will have to play better baseball for that to happen.

Augustana Baseball Coach Tim Huber says, “We have to play good baseball. I said to someone earlier today that we won 42 games, so we’re a solid team. But we’re not the team we have been in the past when we’ve made really good runs. It’s nothing against the guys we have this year, they’re good players. But we have to play a good game of baseball to keep winning games, playing the teams we’re going to play.”

The Vikings had another outstanding regular season, winning 39 games and picking up numerous individual honors. They also won 3 more games in the conference tournament and take a 42-18 mark to Warrensburg.

