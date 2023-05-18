Canadian wildfire smoke doesn’t stop HS tennis championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Western Canada is experiencing record-high temperatures, leading to nearly one hundred wildfires across Alberta this week. The smoke from these wildfires has drifted as far south as Sioux City and has had major impacts on air quality.

Outdoor activities, all the way from track meets to recesses, are being cancelled or moved inside due to increasing air quality concerns, but one sport is continuing smoke or shine: Tennis.

After a morning indoors, the High School Tennis Championships are back outdoors. Jo Auch with the High School Activities Association said they are monitoring the situation closely.

“Our whole goal here is obviously to try and keep kids safe and to give them a safe environment in which to play,” Auch explained. “So we called the National Weather Service and they’re keeping us abreast as to what the situation is. They aren’t telling us no, they aren’t telling us that we have to stop playing, but they’re asking us to continue to monitor the quality of air where we’re at.”

Parents of the players echoed Auch, saying they believe the association has the best interests of athletes in mind.

“I trust the Activities Association to do the right thing in terms of I’m sure that they’re monitoring, I’m sure that they talked to some professionals to get some opinions there and I know they’re always concerned for the safety of the athletes. And so if they felt it was, you know, good enough to come out here and continue on then I think that that’s the right call for them to make,” said Mark Kreie, a parent of a player.

Athletes with asthmas or other existing health concerns are the most likely to be impacted by the air quality.

“Your eyes kind of burn a little bit and you got kind of a burn in the back of your throat, but you can get through it I guess,” said Evan Meester, a competing athlete.

Coaches are being asked to keep an eye on their players and the Activities Association said play will be postponed if conditions warrant it.

