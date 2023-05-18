Canadian Wildfires bring smoke into the midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mandatory evacuation orders are underway in portions of Canada as wildfires continue to spread, and the smoke from those blazes has drifted into the Dakota News Now viewing area.

If you spent any time outside on Thursday, there is no way you didn’t notice the haze and distinct smoky smell that has moved into the area.

Peter Rogers with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls discussed how long it’ll stick around and the effect it will have while it’s here.

“Normally when we have these forest fires in the different parts of the country, the smoke will stay at a higher altitude so it won’t impact us at the surface,” Rogers explained. “In this particular instance, it has been able to move down towards the surface and have a greater impact.”

Rogers is a coordination meteorologist with the NWS, and he said the northern wind that brought in the smoke could have an impact on travel conditions.

“It’s not too different from the visibility issues that we have in the wintertime when we have blowing snow,” Rogers said. “That’s going to reduce visibility to the point of being able to travel, or at least being able to maintain normal highway speeds.”

Visibility in certain spots has been reduced to as low as one mile. Travel is not the only impact, health is also a concern.

“Anybody who’s sensitive to smoke, anybody with asthma, anybody who has other health impacts are going to want to try and limit their time outside and be able to remain inside until the smoke moves out of the area,” said Rogers.

And if you do need to go outside.

“Try not to overexert yourself, so you probably don’t want to go out and take a five mile run or work heavily if your work requires you to do so,” said Rogers.

The threat that the smoke poses has also had an impact on high school athletics in the state. A Huron track meet, an Aberdeen softball game and a Brookings golf tournament have all been cancelled or postponed.

“As you’re running, if you’re outdoors for extended periods, you’re taking in more air. You’re breathing more heavily and so you want to avoid inhaling that smoke,” Rogers explained.

Rogers expects the smoke to hang around at least until Friday morning, adding that there may still be hazy skies into the weekend as the smoke rises higher into the atmosphere.

