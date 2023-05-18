Canaries win 2nd straight win over SaltDogs at Birdcage in dramatic fashion!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries snapped their 3-game skid Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over Lincoln. They had a chance to get back to the .500 mark with a win Wednesday night.

The Canaries entered the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game trailing by four runs. They managed to cut the deficit to one before Jordan Barth crushed a grand slam to lift the Birds to a dramatic 11-8 victory over Lincoln.

Sioux Falls scored four times in the second inning to build an early lead. Ozzie Martinez delivered an RBI single before a bases loaded triple from Marshall Rich. But the Saltdogs would score the next eight runs, including one in their half of the ninth inning.

Rich singled to right field to begin the home half. Following a flyout, Darnell Sweeney walked and Welington Dotel ripped an RBI double. Jabari Henry drew a walk to load the bases before Mike Hart delivered a two-run single. Hunter Clanin was walked to load the bases before Barth’s game-winning long-ball cleared the left field fence.

Martinez and Dotel each finished the game with three hits as Sioux Falls collected ten as a team. The Birds are now 3-3 and will look to sweep the three-game series Thursday night at 6:35pm.

