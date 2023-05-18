Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Baltic

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Baltic, South Dakota.

The community of Baltic is in the existing quarantine area, which includes all of Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, and Union Counties. The quarantine is designed to slow the spread of EAB. The quarantine, which is in place year-round, prohibits the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the quarantined counties. Movement of firewood from any hardwood species, whether for commercial or private use, is also restricted.

EAB has been positively identified in three counties, Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Union, as well as seven communities including Baltic, Brandon, Canton, Crooks, Dakota Dunes, Sioux Falls, and Worthing.

“We all need to work together to slow the spread of EAB,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “With the summer camping season here, firewood is the most common way EAB is moved from one location to another. Please follow the quarantine restrictions and buy it where you burn it!”

If an ash tree is infested before it is cut, the wood may still contain EAB larvae. An individual split piece of ash firewood can have five or more adults emerge in the summer. EAB is a boring beetle that feeds on all species of North American ash. It was first detected in the United States in 2002, and in South Dakota in 2018.

For more information about EAB or to report a suspected sighting, visit https://emeraldashborerinsouthdakota.sd.gov/.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.