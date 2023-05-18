A few Morning Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a few showers roll through the eastern part of the region this morning. Otherwise, it’s pretty foggy out there. Make sure you give yourself some extra time this morning! We’re going to be dealing with that wildfire smoke, again, Temperatures will be cooler today with highs only in the 70s.

Friday is looking like it will be an even cooler day. Most of us will be stuck with highs in the 60s despite a good amount of sunshine. This weekend is looking fantastic! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll keep that sunshine rolling into next week with even warmer temperatures! Highs by then will be back in the low 80s. We’ll keep dry weather around for next Monday with our next chances for rain returning next Tuesday and Wednesday.

