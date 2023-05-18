Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln boys go for 9th straight State “AA” Tennis title starting Thursday

Krueger talks about why his patriots have been so successful over the years
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys Tennis team, led by our Athlete of the Week Rocky McKenzie, starts play in the State “AA” Tournament tomorrow in quest of a 9th straight state title.

So what has been the key to success for Tom Krueger’s teams over the years? Well there has been a long run of brothers playing together, like the McKenzies and the Gohls and the Dobbs. Much like the Planks from Lennox where there are 4 brothers who can go out and practice and push each other on a year-round basis.

There’s no doubt that makes a big difference in how much better a team can be.

Lincoln Tennis Coach Tom Krueger says, “When you get those families that play together, the younger ones get a chance to play with their older brother all the time and that makes the younger ones even tougher. And it just feeds on itself so you get these families where the young kids start watching their siblings play even before they get a chance to play and the excitement and the expectation is there just right from the start. So it kind of feeds on itself when you get those siblings that go through.”

The Patriots, led by the McKenzie family come in as a strong favorite to make it 9 straight.

Tournament headquarters will be at Tomar this year just like the Class “A” Tournament won by RC Christian yesterday.

All singles and doubles championship matches are Friday.

