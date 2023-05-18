Mark O has been gone for 3 weeks because of prostate cancer surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I’ve been asked in recent days if I was on an extended vacation or had even retired... I’m not ready to stop doing something I love just yet, and I assure you it wasn’t a vacation.

I met with a urologist right after returning from Frisco, TX with SDSU not even thinking it was necessary. We decided to do some tests even though my PSA level had been the same for years. God tapped me on the shoulder and encouraged me to do that and I’m sure glad I listened.

In late February I got a call that it was prostate cancer. After several deep breaths, I processed and spent several weeks determining a plan of action that led to April 24th and surgery.

I’m on the mend and thanks to a great surgeon.

And thanks to lots of love from my kids and grand kids, healing has gone quicker than I had anticipated.

Even went to the golf course last Friday, although won’t be hitting any shots for a few more weeks.

Monday was awesome to be back with my work family and with you guys at home.

I wasn’t sure how much, if any of this I wanted to share with the world. But if I can encourage anyone out there to be diligent about your health, I will.

Get checked! I’m grateful that my family doc sent me to see a specialist and we found out there was something that needed attention.

Encouragement from friends like Phil Schreck and others who’ve been through this really helped. Thanks you guys!!! Now it’s my turn to encourage!

