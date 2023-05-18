May 17th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga needed to make this par putt to keep her one stroke lead for first place in the Metro Conference Meet, she drains it to take home the individual title.

Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Morgan Sandness has her putt go around, and down the hole for a par. Some extra flair on the shot but it works.

South Dakota’s Gabby Moser climbed high with the pitch, and it pays off. A two run home run for Moser helps the Coyotes upset South Dakota State in the Summit League Softball Tournament.

Jabari Henry is as consistent as they come for the Sioux Falls Canaries, setting the franchise record for hits at 417 in the Birds’ season opener.

And our top spot this week goes to Augustana’s Masy Mock. This tee shot on Hole #11 at Grand Falls Casino and Resort drops just a couple of feet from the pin, giving Mock the easy birdie and helping the Vikings move on to the national championships.

And those are your plays of the week.

