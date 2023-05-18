Names released in Aurora County fatal crash

PLANKINTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The names of two people who died Saturday night in a crash near Plankinton have been released.

The crash happened three miles east of Plankinton on Interstate 90 around 9:46 p.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety, crash information indicates a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 near mile marker 311 when it collided head-on with a westbound 2024 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer combination.

Owen Robert Gjerdahl, 17, of Mitchell, South Dakota, was the driver of the Crown Victoria. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Jeffrey Duane McGhee Jr., 29, of Mt. Vernon, South Dakota, was a passenger in the Crown Victoria. He also was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both Gjerdahl and McGhee were pronounced dead at the scene.

Francisco Parra-Navarro, 63, of Sioux Falls was the driver of the semi-truck. Parra-Navarro was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Department of Public Safety states all information released so far is only preliminary.

