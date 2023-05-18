Orange City Tulip Festival keeping tradition alive 90 years on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Orange City Tulip Festival is a long-held tradition, full of history and fun.

“The festival is really a celebration of our Dutch heritage,” said Jennie Droog, promotion chair. “It started in 1933 as a flower show. Our Lions Club, our home and garden group and our women’s club kind of got together and said, ‘Hey, we need to kind of amp this up and keep it going, and they really wanted to preserve our heritage of coming from the Netherlands to the Pella area, moving north and settling in this area in 1936. We had our first Tulip Festival, and it has grown and added events and really built from there. So it has really something for everyone — a little bit of everything.”

From events and activities to the queen and her court, the festival is fun for those of all ages, and residents and tourists alike look forward to it all year long.

“You will see our traditional history through our museum, Century Home. You will see the aspects of the Netherlands and the Dutch through Dutch dance, through our costume parade — which we call our Mode Show — through scrubbing of the streets, through kids in costumes riding traditional Dutch floats. We also have events like our Night Show, which is a musical production. We have our carnival rides, food — so many different things to take in.”

“A letter gets sent out to each of the senior girls in Orange City in September, and the community votes again in September,” said Tulip Queen Amanda Hulstein. “The five girls who are elected by the community are later preparing for a pageant where they prepare a speech and impromptu questions. Then the Queen gets elected at the pageant. And after that, we just travel around Iowa promoting the festival.”

“It’s such a neat gift to be able to share this festival with both our community and our guests. I think as the festival really was started to preserve our heritage, it has continued on to bring our community together to see everybody come out and volunteer to help out in different ways. Really the town comes to life. We have a saying that everyone is Dutch at the Tulip Festival — doesn’t matter if you were Dutch or not. But everyone comes together to put this event together.”

You can check out the Orange City Tulip Festival with a variety of activities for all ages.

