Over 400 fentanyl pills found after pursuit ends in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One man is facing several charges after law enforcement spent Thursday morning chasing a vehicle through the metro area.

At about 12:30 a.m., the Sioux City Police Department, the South Sioux City Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol were all involved in a pursuit. Law enforcement was pursuing a black Nissan Rogue that was being driven by Benito Miguel Curiel, 23, who authorities say had warrants out for his arrest.

The SCPD says the pursuit started in South Sioux before it went over the Veterans Memorial Bridge and into Sioux City. Once the pursuit was in Sioux City, stop sticks were successfully deployed. But authorities say the pursuit continued in Sioux City until the Nissan Rogue came to the intersection of Hill and Virginia and drove through a yard. the vehicle ended up getting stuck on an embankment.

The SCPD says while officers were taking Curiel into custody they found a bag with 434 fentanyl pills inside his pants pocket.

Curiel has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug stamp, felony eluding, no driver’s license, interference with official acts, failure to obey a traffic control device, operating without registration and driving on defective tires.

