‘Ride of Silence’ honoring accident victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As springtime weather sticks around, you’ve probably noticed more cyclists on the roads. One ride in Sioux Falls promoted a special message, commemorating those killed and supporting those injured while riding on public roads.

Falls Area Bicyclists invited all bicyclists to participate in a ‘Ride of Silence’ Wednesday.

“Ride of Silence” is a slow-paced bike ride in coordination with the World Wide National ‘Ride of Silence’ to honor accident victims and promote safe cycling.

For many, this ride is personal.

Julia, who was riding for her relative Colin said, “On the 28th it will be nine months ago that Colin was hit while he was riding his bike to work.”

The ride is also a reminder about the importance of safety on the roads.

“Collin was really safe when he would bike, he had flashing lights and would always do all of the precautions to make it where he was more visible,” Julia explained.

Julia believes events like the ‘Ride of Silence’ can help to prevent more accidents from happening as well as bring healing to those impacted.

“I think awareness is a big piece for us, it’s a part of why the ghost bike is so important and having that where we’re seeing each other in community,” Julia said.

Pastor Jason Mueller, with New Haven Ministries bikes daily around Sioux Falls

He shared why he believes the ‘Ride of Silence’ can be so impactful.

“I think it’s healthy anytime we can reflect on when we’ve has some kind emotional pain for struggle so for me it’s always important to take time and reflect,” Mueller explained.

Time to reflect on an important message for cyclists and drivers.

“We all know that we need to share the roads, motorcycles, different alternate transportation, as well as bicycles, and this ride of silence is to commemorate and remember anybody’s who’s ever been hit by a car, or another vehicle, as well as those who have lost their lives,” Mueller said.

Collin’s family and organizers were thankful for the turnout for the ‘Ride of Silence’ and are hopeful to see the event grow in years to come.

