Sioux Falls to hold open house about traffic circles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A public open house next week will offer Sioux Falls residents information about the Traffic Circle Pilot Project on 9th Street.

The open house is set for May 24 at City Center and will feature city engineer representatives who can answer questions and concerns anyone has about the project on 9th Street as part of the 15th Street Bike Boulevard Project.

Because there is no formal presentation, the public is welcome to come at any time between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

City Center is located at 231 N. Dakota Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.