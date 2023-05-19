Breezy and Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today looks like it will be a pretty cool day across the region, at least compared to what we’ve seen lately! Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s for most of us. It will be a little breezy, too, with wind out of the north and northwest with a few gusts around 30 mph. Some of that wildfire smoke will still be sticking around across the region.

This weekend is looking fantastic! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Sunday is looking even nicer with low to mid 80s returning for a lot of us! This should be a perfect weekend if you have any outdoor plans. I know we have graduations and graduation parties going on this weekend, so the weather shouldn’t be an issue at all!

We’ll keep that sunshine rolling into next week with even warmer temperatures! Highs by then will be back in the low 80s. We’ll keep dry weather around for next Monday with our next chances for rain returning next Tuesday and Wednesday.

