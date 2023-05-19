Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Burger Brawl heats up in Madison

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The popularity of Burger Battle continues to spread across South Dakota. After success in Sioux Falls, more communities are hosting their own competitions.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist David Hauck travelled to Madison to learn more about their “Burger Brawl.”

To see the full list of participating restaurants and burgers, head to the Madison Chamber of Commerce website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
SF Police: body found in central Sioux Falls
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar
Casey Herwig
Cherokee man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident
77-year-old dies in northwest Iowa tractor crash

Latest News

long with many outdoor activities postponed, moved inside or even cancelled due to the wildfire...
Childcare centers choose safety over wildfire smoke exposure
Childcare centers choose safety over wildfire smoke exposure
Burger Brawl heats up in Madison
Open house held on bike and pedestrian safety