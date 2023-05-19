Avera Medical Minute
Canaries look for 3rd straight win by trying to outscore Lincoln in a slugfest

Birds try to outslug SaltDogs at the Cage
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries pulled off a miracle comeback win Wednesday night when they scored 7 times in their final at-bat with Jordan Barth’s walk-off grand slam ending the game.

They tried to make it 3 straight wins Thursday night at the Birdcage but out-scoring Lincoln in a football-like score.

The Canaries led by five runs on two separate occasions and belted three home runs on Thursday but Lincoln avoided the three-game series sweep with a 16-12 victory.

Sioux Falls loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning before Jabari Henry drove in two with a single and Mike Hart blasted a three-run home run.

Lincoln scored three runs in each of the next two innings to grab their first lead but the Canaries pushed six runs across in the home half of the fourth. Hunter Clanin and Jordan Barth produced back-to-back RBI singles before Ozzie Martinez uncorked a three-run home run. Darnell Sweeney added an RBI sacrifice fly before the Saltdogs could escape the jam.

Lincoln’s offense came storming back, plating the next ten runs and took a 16-11 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Sweeney led off the frame with a solo home run but the Canaries could get no closer, dropping to 3-4 on the season.

Barth, Martinez and Marshall Rich each finished with three hits as Sioux Falls collected 17 as a team. The Birds will open a three-game series at Kansas City (1-5) beginning Friday at 7:00pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

