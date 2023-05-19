Changes to the Sioux Falls Summer Meal Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Free lunches are offered to anyone that is younger than 18 years old, 5 days a week in Sioux Falls as part of the summer meal program, but there have been minor changes to the breakfast schedule as well as the days specific locations are open.

Gay Anderson, the child nutrition coordinator for Sioux Falls Schools, says the decision on which locations are available comes from data during the school year for free and reduced lunches.

“It’s numbers-driven how we made this decision this summer; looking at what past history has been and looking at what we can do to accommodate the needs of the community,” Anderson said.

The decision was made to serve breakfast only 3 days a week at all 8 locations.

Lunch will be served four days a week at six of the locations. On Friday, lunch is available at two locations, one on the east side and another on the west.

“Strategically looking at our numbers from last year. We know Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the days that we feed a lot of people and make sure that we bump up the food there,” Anderson said. “So we can be very cautious and conscientious about our waste. We also have backup meals on hand at each location for any time that we may be pushing it.”

Admin intern at Lowell Elementary, Heidi Williams, has seen firsthand the impact the program can have.

“As a parent, I have used this program before too, and it’s just been a great opportunity for me to be able to stop in and feed my boys because I know how expensive things can be. To be able to not have to worry about that extra cost has just been a really great thing,” Williams said.

Even with some changes, the program is projected to serve 2,600-3,000 meals a day.

“If we have more come in, we’ll bump up those numbers and we’ll feed the people. We’ll find a way to do that, we’ll get more food in and take care of them,” Anderson said.

One common question that Anderson says she receives is why the district is able to offer free school lunches to everyone during summer but not during the school year. She explained that the funding for this program comes from the USDA which is separate from the National School Lunch Program.

The Sioux Falls School District will offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children, ages 1-18, during June and July. (Sioux Falls School District)

