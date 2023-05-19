Childcare centers choose safety over wildfire smoke exposure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Along with many outdoor activities postponed, moved inside or even cancelled due to the wildfire smoke on Thursday, many childcare services faced difficult decisions about how to care for children under these conditions. Truks-N-Trykes is one of many that kept kids indoors.

Silence is an unusual sound for the outdoor play area at Truks-N-Trykes on a warm day. On Thursday, the noise was all indoors.

“Luckily, both of my locations have a gym in them. So instead of outdoor time, we can just go in the gym and still get out a lot of that energy,” said owner Melissa Anderson.

Changing things up certainly has its challenges for childcare.

“Anytime you change up a routine, whether it’s outside or you’re going to play in the gym, you could be doing the same thing, kids still love their routine and so do our teachers. There’s always a little hiccup along the way, but we’re usually petty flexible,” said Anderson.

The kids were indoors for good reason. Wildfire smoke made the air so hazy, Anderson said they couldn’t see the back of the parking lot Thursday morning. The health of the kids under their watch was at the top of their minds.

“Each location has different kids that we serve with different health needs, so we really had to look at that first. A lot of our families have kids with asthma or just getting RSV, some other lung stuff, so that was another big factor as well as parents asking us as well. Then we looked into the air rating,” explained Anderson.

Poor air quality affects everyone, but it might have an even greater impact on kids as Jon Hunter from the American Lung Association explained.

“Children’s lungs are just smaller,” said Hunter. “They actually take twice as many breaths in a day as an adult does. Just the fact that their lungs are smaller and you have something like air pollution irritating the lining in your lungs and causing swelling or other issues.”

Soon enough, the sound of children playing will not be confined to only a building. But at least for the day, it was the right decision.

“Fortunately, in this case, it sounds like hopefully the weather will kind of be blowing through before too long. This particular one will be pretty short and bring in cleaner air soon, but it’s a good reminder that this is something that we probably need to prepare more for,” Hunter said.

“It’s Just safer to be inside than outside. We’d rather be inside than sorry,” Anderson said. “It is our number one job to keep them as safe as we possibly can and we really value that our parents trust us to make those decisions for them and for the kids.”

Truks-N-Trykes has not made a decision on whether to keep kids indoors on Friday. They will be watching hour-by-hour to make the best decision for the health of the kids under their watch.

