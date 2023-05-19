Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale

George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with Century 21 Krogman & Company.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A business that has been vital to downtown Brookings since 1971 was listed for sale on Friday.

George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with Century 21 Krogman & Company. The listing states that the Theodosopoulos family had decided to sell the business.

The building, which includes the entirety of the restaurant as well as two upstairs apartments and a lower level, is currently listed for $650,000.

George’s confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

Bittersweet for our family, but its time to pass the legacy on. So many emotions for everyone. My parents bought this business in 1976, and have made George’s what it is even today (along with our great employees over the years). George’s Pizza will always hold so many great memories for my family! Thanks for all the support through the years!

George's Pizza Facebook (5/19/2023)

The listing indicates that all the equipment, furniture and branding would be sold with the building, with the intent to keep the business going.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Names released in Aurora County fatal crash
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar

Latest News

Terrace Park got some new trees on Friday morning thanks to a grant from the city of Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls park receives 20 new trees
The 12 regulation-size courts are on the Louise Health Campus in southwest Sioux Falls.
Pickleball complex opens at Avera
South Dakota group speaks out on grocery tax repeal
Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel
Storm Lake Police: Teen sent to hospital after being struck by SUV