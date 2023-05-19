Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A business that has been vital to downtown Brookings since 1971 was listed for sale on Friday.

George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with Century 21 Krogman & Company. The listing states that the Theodosopoulos family had decided to sell the business.

The building, which includes the entirety of the restaurant as well as two upstairs apartments and a lower level, is currently listed for $650,000.

George’s confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

Bittersweet for our family, but its time to pass the legacy on. So many emotions for everyone. My parents bought this business in 1976, and have made George’s what it is even today (along with our great employees over the years). George’s Pizza will always hold so many great memories for my family! Thanks for all the support through the years!

The listing indicates that all the equipment, furniture and branding would be sold with the building, with the intent to keep the business going.

