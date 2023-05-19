Avera Medical Minute
Habitat for Humanity offers help with home repairs

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the amount of construction projects underway in the Sioux Falls community, some homeowners are finding it hard to find qualified contractors to complete vital home repairs.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls has offered a neighborhood revitalization program for 13 years. The program focuses on exterior repairs for low-income homeowners in Minnehaha, Lincoln and Turner Counties at minimal cost to the homeowner.

“So our whole motto is putting god’s love into action, and everybody deserves a decent place to live. So getting the smaller projects done is very difficult. A lot of contractors don’t want to take on the smaller projects. So a lot of people are left just trying to figure it out themselves. Hopefully they have family in the area,” said Marcus Brandenburg, a Neighborhood Revitalization Coordinator.

Leaders with Habitat for Humanity said with a recent financial gift, they’ve been able to expand the services offered in 2022 to include interior home repairs.

Currently, the organization is looking for volunteers and financial partners to expand their program this summer.

