Tickets on sale for Lainey Wilson in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets went on sale Friday morning for Lainey Wilson’s performance at Battery Park in August.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City today released a limited number of tickets. ACM 2023 Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson will perform on August 10.

Tickets can be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop.

Battery Park events are open to all ages. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Lainey Wilson

ACM 2023 Female Artist of the Year, CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry.

Her album “Bell Bottom Country” reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart, rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts, and has received over 161 million streams to date.

Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.