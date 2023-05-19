Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tickets on sale for Lainey Wilson in Sioux City

Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”
Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets went on sale Friday morning for Lainey Wilson’s performance at Battery Park in August.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City today released a limited number of tickets. ACM 2023 Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson will perform on August 10.

Tickets can be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop.

Battery Park events are open to all ages. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.

Lainey Wilson

ACM 2023 Female Artist of the Year, CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry.

Her album “Bell Bottom Country” reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart, rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts, and has received over 161 million streams to date.

Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Names released in Aurora County fatal crash
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar

Latest News

Death penalty dispute could go to state Supreme Court
OYO Superstars
OYO: Superstar Picks of 2023
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender to join Mayor TenHaken at Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary meeting
Neighborhood raises money for historic church repairs