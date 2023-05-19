Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg’s Phoenix Lounge to host Battle of the Bands

By Elle Dickau
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight bands will compete in the Battle of the Bands at The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg this weekend.

The host and a member of the band Jaded Theories joined Dakota News Now to talk about the tournament.

Preliminary rounds of the tournament take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday with semi-final and final rounds happening at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s all very interactive,” Zach Dresch said. “I’m going to be telling jokes in between introducing the acts, and it’s going to be a really good time.”

The tournament is for all ages, though the bar setting means it is preferred that those under 21 come with an adult.

