Harrisburg’s Phoenix Lounge to host Battle of the Bands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight bands will compete in the Battle of the Bands at The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg this weekend.

The host and a member of the band Jaded Theories joined Dakota News Now to talk about the tournament.

Preliminary rounds of the tournament take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday with semi-final and final rounds happening at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“It’s all very interactive,” Zach Dresch said. “I’m going to be telling jokes in between introducing the acts, and it’s going to be a really good time.”

The tournament is for all ages, though the bar setting means it is preferred that those under 21 come with an adult.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.