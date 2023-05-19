Avera Medical Minute
Huset’s GM is excited for the first night of racing after last Sunday’s rainout

First night of season is this Sunday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They got rained out last Sunday. So the season opener is this Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway and General Manager Doug Johnson is excited about the big season ahead at the Brandon track.

Huset’s GM Doug Johnson says, “I’d say we’re really excited, I think everybody is. It’s been a long winter for everybosy and I think most race fans and race teams are ready to go racing. So we’re excited about it, been working pretty much non-stop out here the last few weeks trying to get everything ready to go.”

