Jackrabbits get bats working again at National Invitational Softball Championship

FORT COLLINS, CO (Dakota News Now) -Seven South Dakota State players recorded hits while three accounted for a combined four extra-base hits as the Jackrabbits defeated Tarleton State, 11-5, in the first round of the National Invitational Softball Championship at the TC Colorado Fields.

The Jacks scored in every inning until the sixth which included a 6-0 advantage through the first three innings of play.SDSU picked up two runs in the first behind a bases-loaded hit by pitch during Lindsey Culver’s at-bat that plated Allison Yoder. Emma Osmundson followed with a sacrifice fly that brought in Rozelyn Carrillo.

The second inning saw the Jacks score three runs. An RBI single by Rozelyn Carrillo began the frame, then a Jocelyn Carrillo two-run home run over the left-field fence made it 5-0. The next inning featured SDSU pick up another bases-loaded walk, this time with Yoder at-bat and Cheyannne Masterson coming across home to give SDSU a six-run cushion.

Jackrabbit starter Tori Kniesche was unhittable in the first three innings. Tarleton State figured her out in the top of the fourth as an RBI double, sacrifice fly and two-run home cut the deficit to 6-4 as the Texans drew closer thanks to four hits in the frame. SDSU put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning. An Osmundson RBI single, Masterson RBI single and two-run triple by Mia Jarecki extended the Jackrabbit edge back to six as they led 10-4 through four innings. Culver added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to push the lead to 11-4.

The Texans attempted a rally in the seventh. They recorded three hits and benefited on an outfield error, but stalled out scoring one run for the 11-5 final margin.Jarecki, Yoder, Culver and Rozelyn Carrillo had two hits apiece for the Jacks. Culver hit both a double and home run while she, Jarecki, Osmundson and Jocelyn Carrillo each had two RBIs. The Carrillos, Culver and Masterson scored two runs apieceKniesche improved to 23-6 on the season behind a complete-game effort. She gave up eight hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out 12.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues play on Friday, May 19, in the winner’s bracket of the NISC against Iowa. The Jackrabbits and Hawkeyes are slated for a 1 p.m. CT first pitch at Red Rocks Field in Fort Collins. Links for the game will be available on the Jackrabbits’ schedule page at GoJacks.com

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.