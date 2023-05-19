Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln boys off to great start as they attempt to make it 9 straight State Tennis titles

Patriots have lead after Day One of State Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln boys are trying to make it 9 straight State Tennis championships and came in as the heavy favorites. They played like it Thursday building a big lead after day one with all of their players advancing to semi-final play in singles and all doubles team are in Friday’s championship matches.

Team Scores

Lincoln 360.0

O’Gorman 307.5

Washington 262.0

Harrisburg 256.5

Yankton 183.0

All singles and doubles championships are Friday with singles in the morning and double right after lunch at Tomar Park.

