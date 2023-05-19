Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln’s Tom Krueger loves new Tomar tennis facility, but still misses McKennan Park

Tomar Park is the new tournament headquarters for State Tennis in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Boys State “AA” Tennis Tournament started today and just like the Class “A”, the new Tomas Park complex is headquarters.

I’m an old guy who just loved shooting state tennis highlights at McKennan Park. And clearly others agree that it’s a unique and very cool venue.

But, the new complex is also a great place to hold an event like the state tournament.

Tom Krueger, Lincoln Tennis Coach says, “I don’t know, it’s going to be different because like you said McKennan is kind of the heart of tennis and has been the heart of the state tournament for the last umpteen years. So it’s going to be different to be switching it to a new place. But just being at Tomar, we’ve done a few matches there and it’s a gorgeous complex. Sioux Falls is lucky to have that as a tennis facility.”

The Boys AA championship matches are all Friday at the Tomas Park Tennis Facility.

