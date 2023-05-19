Avera Medical Minute
Madison father and son travelling to Canada despite wildfires

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The air quality improved on Friday after smoke from wildfires in Alberta rolled through the midwest this week. While some of the smoke has lingered, the National Weather Service said surface impacts have drifted out of the region.

While that’s great news for South Dakota, Alberta is still seeing major wildfires. Eric Hortness and his son Aspen are travelling to Canada from Madison in the coming days because Aspen will be playing in a wooden bat league over the summer.

For Hortness, not only is the air quality a point of concern, the close proximity to the wildfires is not something he takes lightly.

“I don’t know what to expect when we get up there as far as the wildfires,” said Hortness. “I know his host family said that there’s some evacuations that are happening about an hour north of where he is going to be staying. So we will see when we get up there.”

The league Aspen will be competing in will run until August.

