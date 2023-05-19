Meeting the demand for autism support services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four years ago, a new service was added to the Sioux Falls community. The Autism and Child Development Center at Lifescape opened its doors. Since that time, a large number of children have benefitted from the highly-specialized therapy and psychology services offered there.

Little Raiden is four years old, and one of the places Raiden is happiest is at the Lifescape Autism and Childhood Development Center.

“As soon as he walks in the door, he’s completely happy, complete joy,” said Autumn Myst, Raiden’s mom.

As he’s having fun, he’s also learning and developing. Raiden is living with autism.

“We discovered that he had a little set of delays and maybe some setbacks when he was about a year and a half old,” Myst said.

Raiden was officially diagnosed with autism at two-and-a-half years old, and he quickly began speech, occupational and physical therapy services.

Once he turned four, Raiden was accepted into the applied behavior analysis program, also known as ABA.

“And not only ABA therapy, but when you pair it with occupational, speech therapy, and psychology services and you have an interdisciplinary team to help impact that child and family is extremely crucial at early ages,” said Kristin Tuttle, the Vice President of Medical and Therapy Services at Lifescape.

Tuttle has watched over the last four years how this Lifescape facility in particular has impacted kids like Raiden.

“He is more confident now, he can handle his emotions a little bit better, he understands the a little bit more and can self-regulate more,” said Myst.

Through his sessions, Raiden has been able to accomplish some developmental goals.

“They kind of make you feel like one of the family, and Raiden loves coming here. He absolutely has a blast these are all his friends, he never wants to leave,” Myst said.

He still has some milestones to reach, but Myst says her son is flourishing. And for the staff at Lifescape, that’s exactly why they’re here.

“That is what fills my cup, that is what fills the cup of the staff here, and that is really living out our mission,” Tuttle said.

