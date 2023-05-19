Neighborhood raises money for historic church repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than 140 years, Augustana Lutheran has been a good neighbor. On Thursday, Cathedral Historic neighbors gave a helping hand.

After vandals shattered one of the historic church’s stained-glass windows, neighbors raised $450 toward the $6,000 the church needs to replace the stained glass window and add enhanced security.

”Of course the money is nice, but the main thing is we have neighbors that support us, and have the same common goals we do for a nice quiet neighborhood,” said Vice President of the church council, David Stellingwerf. “We want to preserve the old style of the church and all it’s features. It kind of fits in with the neighborhood watch’s desire, because they live in older homes.”

Augustana Lutheran is the oldest ELCA congregation in Sioux Falls.

