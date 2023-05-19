Open house held on bike and pedestrian safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the city of Sioux Falls hosted a public open house to share its plan when it comes to bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure and safety in the community.

The plan outlines a vision statement for bicycling in the community.

“It’s important for the city to be looking at those things into the future as we continue to grow, we have a lot of places to look at, providing those different options. Not just streets, but ways to get around, bike and pedestrian,” said Sam Trebilcock, Senior Planner for the City of Sioux Falls.

Once feedback is incorporated into the bicycle plan, it will be presented to the Active Transportation Board for their recommendation and to the City Council for approval.

