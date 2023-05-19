Avera Medical Minute
Open house held on bike and pedestrian safety

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the city of Sioux Falls hosted a public open house to share its plan when it comes to bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure and safety in the community.

The plan outlines a vision statement for bicycling in the community.

“It’s important for the city to be looking at those things into the future as we continue to grow, we have a lot of places to look at, providing those different options. Not just streets, but ways to get around, bike and pedestrian,” said Sam Trebilcock, Senior Planner for the City of Sioux Falls.

Once feedback is incorporated into the bicycle plan, it will be presented to the Active Transportation Board for their recommendation and to the City Council for approval.

