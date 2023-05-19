Pickleball complex opens at Avera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera has opened a new outdoor pickleball court facility available for free public use.

The 12 regulation-size courts are on the Louise Health Campus in southwest Sioux Falls.

The Linda Erickson Pickleball Complex — named for a Sioux Falls pickleball enthusiast — includes a large parking lot and public restroom for players.

“Generous community members made this project possible through their philanthropic support,” said Dzenan Berberovic, Avera chief philanthropy officer. “Families who enjoy the sport collaborated with us on this project, and this new complex is the exciting result. We are grateful for their generous support.”

“Our team at Avera Orthopedics and Avera Sports is happy to get behind anything that gets people out, active and enjoying life,” said Jonathan Buchanan, MD, an orthopedics, sports medicine and internal medicine physician with Avera Orthopedics. “Sports Medicine is for everyone, because at some level, everyone is an athlete, whether that’s walking in the mall, jogging, swimming, team sports … or a friendly game of pickleball.”

