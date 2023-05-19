Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pickleball complex opens at Avera

The 12 regulation-size courts are on the Louise Health Campus in southwest Sioux Falls.
The 12 regulation-size courts are on the Louise Health Campus in southwest Sioux Falls.(Avera Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera has opened a new outdoor pickleball court facility available for free public use.

The 12 regulation-size courts are on the Louise Health Campus in southwest Sioux Falls.

The Linda Erickson Pickleball Complex — named for a Sioux Falls pickleball enthusiast — includes a large parking lot and public restroom for players.

“Generous community members made this project possible through their philanthropic support,” said Dzenan Berberovic, Avera chief philanthropy officer. “Families who enjoy the sport collaborated with us on this project, and this new complex is the exciting result. We are grateful for their generous support.”

“Our team at Avera Orthopedics and Avera Sports is happy to get behind anything that gets people out, active and enjoying life,” said Jonathan Buchanan, MD, an orthopedics, sports medicine and internal medicine physician with Avera Orthopedics. “Sports Medicine is for everyone, because at some level, everyone is an athlete, whether that’s walking in the mall, jogging, swimming, team sports … or a friendly game of pickleball.”

Avera has opened a new outdoor pickleball court facility available for free public use.
Avera has opened a new outdoor pickleball court facility available for free public use.(Avera Health)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Names released in Aurora County fatal crash
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar

Latest News

South Dakota group speaks out on grocery tax repeal
Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel
Storm Lake Police: Teen sent to hospital after being struck by SUV
Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”
Tickets on sale for Lainey Wilson in Sioux City
Death penalty dispute could go to state Supreme Court