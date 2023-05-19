Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender to join Mayor TenHaken at Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club will host Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken at the May 22 Rotary meeting, according to a release from the club.

The mayors will discuss how the two largest cities in South Dakota are connected by their ability to drive the state’s economy and influence how South Dakota grows. The guests will cover how public and private sector leaders from Sioux Falls and Rapid City are working together to share ideas and resources, utilize best practices and work in tandem to grow their cities and South Dakota. The conversation will also focus on the cities’ diverse economies, workforce, quality of life, and creative problem-solving to innovate new ways to work together.

Joining the conversation will be Tom Johnson, President & CEO of Elevate Rapid City, as well as Rotarian Bob Mundt, President & CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

The live Q&A will take place at 12 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls City Centre in downtown Sioux Falls.

All Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club programs are open only to Rotarians and their guests. The Q&A will be livestreamed on the Rotary Club’s Facebook and Youtube pages for public viewing.

