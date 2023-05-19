SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, a student from Sioux Falls Christian received quite the honor.

Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of students across the country seek out each year.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was on hand for the signing ceremony to commend Jason for all his hard work to get accepted.

”So I stepped out of class and it was Senator Mike Rounds, and he congratulated me. Told me that I would be going to the Naval Academy next year. And I started like tearing up and then I called my parents. And I was like crying at that point. Just because I was so excited and relieved. So a big relief and very thankful,” said Lenning.

Induction day for the class of 2027 will take place in June.

