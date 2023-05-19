Sioux Falls park receives 20 new trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Terrace Park got some new trees on Friday morning thanks to a grant from the city of Sioux Falls.

The park’s neighborhood association applied for the grant and was able to plant 20 new crabapple trees on the west side of Covell Lake.

“Everybody benefits from trees. Whether its shade, whether its aesthetics, whether its the smell of blooming flowers in the spring, trees help benefit everybody. Whether we are planting trees in the park system or the boulevards, it helps beautify our community, provides those aesthetics, it gives us clean air to breath,” said Bryan Peterson, Urban Forestry Specialist for the City of Sioux Falls.

City employees and Terrace Park Neighborhood Association volunteers planted the trees.

