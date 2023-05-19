Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls park receives 20 new trees

Terrace Park got some new trees on Friday morning thanks to a grant from the city of Sioux Falls.
Terrace Park got some new trees on Friday morning thanks to a grant from the city of Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Terrace Park got some new trees on Friday morning thanks to a grant from the city of Sioux Falls.

The park’s neighborhood association applied for the grant and was able to plant 20 new crabapple trees on the west side of Covell Lake.

“Everybody benefits from trees. Whether its shade, whether its aesthetics, whether its the smell of blooming flowers in the spring, trees help benefit everybody. Whether we are planting trees in the park system or the boulevards, it helps beautify our community, provides those aesthetics, it gives us clean air to breath,” said Bryan Peterson, Urban Forestry Specialist for the City of Sioux Falls.

City employees and Terrace Park Neighborhood Association volunteers planted the trees.

