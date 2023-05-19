South Dakota group speaks out on grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rick Weiland of Dakotans for Health addressed misconceptions about the repeal of the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota.

Weiland spoke about alleged implications to a master settlement agreement reached in 1998 between 46 states and major cigarette manufacturers.

“The 1998 Master Settlement Agreement is 280 pages long. What provision in it does the State claim might be affected? The State hasn’t said,” said Weiland. “If there is to be any rational discussion about this subject, we need to get beyond conjecture and the State needs to say what the alleged problem is.”

Weiland said the initiated law currently in circulation — if passed — offers an opportunity to address any concerns.

“If the initiated law we are currently circulating passes, and if the courts determine that it exempts tobacco from state sales tax, the Legislature with its one-party supermajority has full authority, before the initiative goes into effect on July 1, 2025, to eliminate any of the Governor’s recent concerns about any potential problem by amending the initiated law to fix any alleged problem.”

Weiland stated that repealing the tax would help ensure access to essential sustenance while easing financial burdens for South Dakotans.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.