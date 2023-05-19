Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota group speaks out on grocery tax repeal

Education groups in South Dakota are worried a loss of revenue for the state could trickle down...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rick Weiland of Dakotans for Health addressed misconceptions about the repeal of the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota.

Weiland spoke about alleged implications to a master settlement agreement reached in 1998 between 46 states and major cigarette manufacturers.

“The 1998 Master Settlement Agreement is 280 pages long. What provision in it does the State claim might be affected? The State hasn’t said,” said Weiland. “If there is to be any rational discussion about this subject, we need to get beyond conjecture and the State needs to say what the alleged problem is.”

Weiland said the initiated law currently in circulation — if passed — offers an opportunity to address any concerns.

“If the initiated law we are currently circulating passes, and if the courts determine that it exempts tobacco from state sales tax, the Legislature with its one-party supermajority has full authority, before the initiative goes into effect on July 1, 2025, to eliminate any of the Governor’s recent concerns about any potential problem by amending the initiated law to fix any alleged problem.”

Weiland stated that repealing the tax would help ensure access to essential sustenance while easing financial burdens for South Dakotans.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Names released in Aurora County fatal crash
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar

Latest News

Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”
Tickets on sale for Lainey Wilson in Sioux City
Death penalty dispute could go to state Supreme Court
OYO Superstars
OYO: Superstar Picks of 2023
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender to join Mayor TenHaken at Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary meeting