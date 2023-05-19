Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Storm Lake Police: Teen sent to hospital after being struck by SUV

Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel
Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel(Buena Vista County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - One man has been arrested after a 17-year-old was hit by an SUV while walking on a Storm Lake, Iowa sidewalk.

The Storm Lake Police Department says Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel of Lakeside, Iowa is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and operating without a valid driver’s license.

The hit-and-run happened in the 500 block of Oates Street at about 2:30 a.m. on May 18, according to police. When officers got to the scene they found the teen with injuries to his arms and legs. Before the teen was sent to a local hospital, he told officers the vehicle that struck him had fled the scene after he was hit.

After looking through surveillance video and tracking down the vehicle, police determined Barrionuavo-Corbonel was the driver.

Police allege at about 2:15 a.m. Barrionuavo-Corbonel was working at Midtown, a Storm Lake gas station, when a man entered the building and shoplifted $50 worth of liquor and fled the store on foot. Barrionuavo-Corbonel then allegedly got into an SUV and followed the man. When Barrionuavo-Corbonel entered the 500 block of Oates Street, police say he intentionally drove his vehicle off the roadway and into a yard, striking the 17-year-old. He then fled the scene in his SUV.

The shoplifting incident at Midtown is still under investigation, but police currently suspect the 17-year-old was in some way involved with the theft.

Barrionuavo-Corbonel was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $3,600 bond.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Names released in Aurora County fatal crash
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar

Latest News

South Dakota group speaks out on grocery tax repeal
Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”
Tickets on sale for Lainey Wilson in Sioux City
Death penalty dispute could go to state Supreme Court
OYO Superstars
OYO: Superstar Picks of 2023