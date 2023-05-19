Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’

Grace Adkins, 95, is retiring after 75 years in the classroom. (Source: WALB)
By Lenah Allen and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - After 75 years of teaching, Grace Adkins is calling it a career.

WALB reports Adkins, a Westwood Schools educator, decided to retire on Thursday, a day when she also turned 95.

“Well, it’s been a great life with people that are learning,” Adkins said.

Adkins received love and support from former and current students along with her co-workers. She celebrated her birthday and teaching career together on Thursday.

“My motto is every child is a winner. And they don’t mind getting help,” she said.

Adkins was born on May 18, 1928, in Doerun, Georgia. She grew up inspired by her mom, who was also a teacher.

The Colquitt County native started teaching at a young age while she was still in the 11th grade.

After graduating valedictorian, she went off to college for a year but came back home after learning there was a teacher shortage where she quickly learned how to cater to each of her students.

“I never say a child can’t learn. I find out how they learn. I don’t give up,” Adkins said.

And not giving up has helped her touch so many students’ lives.

“She really truly wants to change students’ lives and she did. She changed my life,” Meghan Singleton, a former student, said.

Throughout her 75 years of teaching, she’s taught thousands of students at all grade levels and at different schools.

“It’s rewarding to be able to help children grow and become confident in what they can do,” Adkins said.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
SF Police: body found in central Sioux Falls
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar
Casey Herwig
Cherokee man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident
77-year-old dies in northwest Iowa tractor crash

Latest News

Neighborhood raises money for historic church repairs
Teagan Nees beat cancer and returned to softball as an all-state performer.
‘I just kept telling myself to be strong’: Teen beats cancer, returns to softball with all-state performance
long with many outdoor activities postponed, moved inside or even cancelled due to the wildfire...
Childcare centers choose safety over wildfire smoke exposure
Childcare centers choose safety over wildfire smoke exposure