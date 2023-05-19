Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died when a car landed on top of her after being thrown from the vehicle during a crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Authorities said the toddler was not properly secured in the vehicle when she ejected from the car around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.

Witnesses at the scene lifted the car off the child and began life-saving measures.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Names released in Aurora County fatal crash
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
GOP negotiator says it’s time to ‘press pause’ on debt limit talks with White House
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
Wilson recently made her acting debut in Season 5 of the hit series “Yellowstone.”
Tickets on sale for Lainey Wilson in Sioux City
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported