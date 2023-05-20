9-PEAT COMPLETE! Lincoln boys continue reign as State Tennis Champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winning eight consecutive SDHSAA State Tennis Championships should be proof enough of how dominant the Lincoln Patriot boys have been in South Dakota.

If it wasn’t the Patriots pulled off a nearly unprecedented feat again in winning their ninth straight team title.

Lincoln won five single championships and all three double championships, claiming eight of the nine flights of titles to comfortably claim another team championship on Friday afternoon in the finale of the 2023 State AA Boys Tennis Tournament.

This is the Patriots ninth straight championship and third straight in the new two-class format. It’s the second time Lincoln nearly swept all of the flights with the Patriots having won eight of the nine back in 2017 as well.

TEAM SCORES

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

SINGLES

FLIGHT 1-Rocky McKenzie (Lincoln) defeats Harold Meyer 6-3, 6-1

FLIGHT 2-Drew Gohl (Lincoln) defeats Chase Rima (Washington) 4-6, 6-5, 10-7

FLIGHT 3-River McKenzie (Lincoln) defeats Will Koziara (O’Gorman) 6-4, 6-2

FLIGHT 4-Liam Sarmiento (O’Gorman) defeats Arthur Tao (Lincoln) 6-1, 6-0

FLIGHT 5-Christopher Tao (Lincoln) defeats Johnny McDowell (O’Gorman) 6-0, 6-3

FLIGHT 6-Jacob Husser (Lincoln) defeats Samuel Hayden (O’Gorman) 5-7, 6-0, 12-10

DOUBLES

FLIGHT 1-Ro. McKenzie/D. Gohl (Lincoln) defeat J. Morgans/C. Rima (Washington) by default (Washington injury)

FLIGHT 2-Ri. McKenzie/A. Tao (Lincoln) defeat W. Koziara/J. McDowell (O’Gorman) 6-1, 6-3

FLIGHT 3-C. Tao/J. Husser (Lincoln) defeat K. Anderson/C. Rott (Harrisburg) 6-2, 6-4

