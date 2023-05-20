Avera Medical Minute
9-PEAT COMPLETE! Lincoln boys continue reign as State Tennis Champions

Patriots win eight of the nine championships on the final day of the State AA Tennis Tournament
Lincoln wins 9th straight title
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winning eight consecutive SDHSAA State Tennis Championships should be proof enough of how dominant the Lincoln Patriot boys have been in South Dakota.

If it wasn’t the Patriots pulled off a nearly unprecedented feat again in winning their ninth straight team title.

Lincoln won five single championships and all three double championships, claiming eight of the nine flights of titles to comfortably claim another team championship on Friday afternoon in the finale of the 2023 State AA Boys Tennis Tournament.

This is the Patriots ninth straight championship and third straight in the new two-class format. It’s the second time Lincoln nearly swept all of the flights with the Patriots having won eight of the nine back in 2017 as well.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Results are listed below.

TEAM SCORES

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

SINGLES

FLIGHT 1-Rocky McKenzie (Lincoln) defeats Harold Meyer 6-3, 6-1

FLIGHT 2-Drew Gohl (Lincoln) defeats Chase Rima (Washington) 4-6, 6-5, 10-7

FLIGHT 3-River McKenzie (Lincoln) defeats Will Koziara (O’Gorman) 6-4, 6-2

FLIGHT 4-Liam Sarmiento (O’Gorman) defeats Arthur Tao (Lincoln) 6-1, 6-0

FLIGHT 5-Christopher Tao (Lincoln) defeats Johnny McDowell (O’Gorman) 6-0, 6-3

FLIGHT 6-Jacob Husser (Lincoln) defeats Samuel Hayden (O’Gorman) 5-7, 6-0, 12-10

DOUBLES

FLIGHT 1-Ro. McKenzie/D. Gohl (Lincoln) defeat J. Morgans/C. Rima (Washington) by default (Washington injury)

FLIGHT 2-Ri. McKenzie/A. Tao (Lincoln) defeat W. Koziara/J. McDowell (O’Gorman) 6-1, 6-3

FLIGHT 3-C. Tao/J. Husser (Lincoln) defeat K. Anderson/C. Rott (Harrisburg) 6-2, 6-4

