‘First Splash of Summer’ ceremony held at Hayward Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kids from Hayward Elementary got to press the button to turn on the water at the splash park on Friday afternoon.

They didn’t mind running through water on a cloudy day with a temperature of 57 degrees.

It’s been three years in the making, and Hayward Park also got a new dog park, walking path, playground, and lights.

Promising Futures Fund also gave away 50 bikes to kids at the event.

“It’s one of the most underserved neighborhoods in our city,” said Steve Hildebrand from the Promising Future Fund. “You know, the park and school are surrounded by about 725 mobile homes, they needed a place to have some recreation and have some fun. Dogs need a place to get exercise and socialize and that’s an important component to this kind of neighborhood as well. It’s a great thing for Sioux Falls.”

The waterpark is set to open June 2.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.