Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Levitt at the Falls hosts Mental Health Fair

Levitt at the Falls hosts Mental Health Fair
Levitt at the Falls hosts Mental Health Fair(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Suicide Prevention Task Force held a Mental Health Fair on Saturday.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., twelve booths were set up at the Levitt Band Shell to provide information to the community on wellness and mental health awareness.

The event was free to attend and open to the public.

“I really got involved in the mental healthcare space after losing three students to suicide three years ago,” said Joel Kaskinen, Community Engagement Manager for Lost & Found. “Now, I have made my passion talking about mental health and raising awareness about the illnesses that we all face that maybe sometimes we don’t see.”

“We have so many amazing resources in this community and the more that we can all partner and work together the more that we can all share with our community. That’s really the importance of his task force,” said mental health advocate Angela Drake.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation

Latest News

The goal of the training is to inspire more members of the community in South Dakota to run for...
Training held for LGBTQ+ candidates in South Dakota
Poppies were distributed throughout the day at six different locations across the city for...
Poppy Day honoring vets across Sioux Falls
Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud