Levitt at the Falls hosts Mental Health Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Suicide Prevention Task Force held a Mental Health Fair on Saturday.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., twelve booths were set up at the Levitt Band Shell to provide information to the community on wellness and mental health awareness.

The event was free to attend and open to the public.

“I really got involved in the mental healthcare space after losing three students to suicide three years ago,” said Joel Kaskinen, Community Engagement Manager for Lost & Found. “Now, I have made my passion talking about mental health and raising awareness about the illnesses that we all face that maybe sometimes we don’t see.”

“We have so many amazing resources in this community and the more that we can all partner and work together the more that we can all share with our community. That’s really the importance of his task force,” said mental health advocate Angela Drake.

