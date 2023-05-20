No rally for SDSU this time as NDSU evens series

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State built a four-run lead through two innings and carried a shutout into the final frame, downing South Dakota State, 5-2, in Summit League baseball action Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

In drawing even in the three-game series with a win apiece, the Bison improved to 21-28 overall and 15-7 in league play. SDSU fell to 22-25 overall and 13-10 in The Summit League. NDSU also locked up the No. 2 seed for next week’s Summit League Baseball Championship, with the Jackrabbits settling for the three-seed.

For the second night in a row, NDSU built an early 4-0 lead, scoring a run in the first inning and three more in the second. The Bison cashed in on a two-out walk to Druw Sacket in the opening frame as James Dunlap came through with a run-scoring double off SDSU starter Blake Kunz to right field.

Two more walks to Bison batters in the second inning loaded the bases and set the table for run-scoring singles by Cadyn Schwabe and Peter Brookshaw, with an SDSU throwing error after Brookshaw’s hit allowing another run to score.

This time, however, there would be no comeback for the Jackrabbits. SDSU loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth against reliever Nolan Johnson, but the Bison southpaw retired the next two hitters to get out of the jam.

NDSU tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on Dunlap’s second RBI double of the game.

The Jackrabbits averted being shut out for the third time this season with two runs in the top of the ninth. Nic Nelson led off with a walk, advanced to third on Cade Stuff’s second double of the night and scored on a wild pitch. Stuff later came across on a sacrifice fly by Drew Beazley.

The Bison held a 9-7 advantage in hits with Brookshaw, Dunlap and Stephen Lund each recording two hits. Stuff, Dawson Parry and Luke Ira each notched two hits for SDSU.

Kunz logged six innings for the Jackrabbits, walking four, striking out four. Dane Toman pitched the final two frames.

Four different pitchers saw action on the mound for NDSU and combined for 13 strikeouts. Tristen Roehrich struck out six batters over three shutout innings, while Johnson added six more K’s over the next three frames. Shea Zetterman contributed a strikeout in two shutout innings before giving way to Skyler Riedinger for the ninth.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their series and the regular season schedule with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.

NOTES

NDSU leads the season series, 3-2

Stuff recorded his second two-double game of the season and moved into a tie for the team lead with Beazley at 15

Jess Bellows singled in the fourth inning to reach base safely for the 14th consecutive game

Parry extended his hitting streak to seven games

