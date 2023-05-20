Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Poppy Day honoring vets across Sioux Falls

Poppies were distributed throughout the day at six different locations across the city for...
Poppies were distributed throughout the day at six different locations across the city for people to wear, including Walmart, HyVee and Lewis Drug.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken declared Saturday as Poppy Day earlier this week.

Poppies were distributed throughout the day at six different locations across the city for people to wear, including Walmart, HyVee and Lewis Drug.

Red poppies serve as a symbolic tribute to honor fallen veterans and the future of those who continue to serve.

“The poppy came about in 1918 after World War 1 in the battlefield. After the war, then the poppies started growing in the field and so the American Legion Auxiliary started distributing poppies in 1921,” said American Legion Auxiliary member, Jane Mairose.

Poppies are given out several times each year, and serve as a fundraiser for veteran’s programs.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation

Latest News

The goal of the training is to inspire more members of the community in South Dakota to run for...
Training held for LGBTQ+ candidates in South Dakota
Levitt at the Falls hosts Mental Health Fair
Levitt at the Falls hosts Mental Health Fair
Generic prison bars graphic.
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud