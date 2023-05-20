Poppy Day honoring vets across Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken declared Saturday as Poppy Day earlier this week.

Poppies were distributed throughout the day at six different locations across the city for people to wear, including Walmart, HyVee and Lewis Drug.

Red poppies serve as a symbolic tribute to honor fallen veterans and the future of those who continue to serve.

“The poppy came about in 1918 after World War 1 in the battlefield. After the war, then the poppies started growing in the field and so the American Legion Auxiliary started distributing poppies in 1921,” said American Legion Auxiliary member, Jane Mairose.

Poppies are given out several times each year, and serve as a fundraiser for veteran’s programs.

