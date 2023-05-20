Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Generic prison bars graphic.
Generic prison bars graphic.(Source: Gray News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this week, a US District Attorney Judge sentenced a Rapid City man convicted of robbery and assault to 20 years in federal prison.

Eric Blue Bird was indicted in January 2022 for kidnapping, assault of a federal law enforcement officer, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2022.

On January 16, 2022, Blue Bird robbed and assaulted a federal law enforcement officer while incarcerated at the Oglala Sioux Tribe Adult Offender Facility.

The sentencing includes two consecutive ten-year terms in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The 31-year-old was also ordered to pay restitution and $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Blue Bird was turned over to the US Marshals Service after sentencing.

The FBI investigated the case and Assistant US Attorney Sarah B. Collins handled prosecution.

