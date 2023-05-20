Sportsmanship a main concern for SDHSAA with official shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - National reports are saying that right now, there’s a need for baseball and softball umpires, and the shortage of officials in our region is not exclusively in those two sports.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association said that officials are needed in a variety of different sports. One of the biggest reasons for this need is the growing issue of poor sportsmanship at sporting events.

Sports officials are not in it for the money or recognition.

Despite their best efforts, poor sportsmanship from players, coaches, parents and fans has been one of the most cited reasons by officials for leaving the job.

“For the most part, they’re doing it out of a passion for the game and I don’t know any official that goes out there trying to make a bad call or trying to not get every call right,” said SDHSAA Executive Director, Dan Swartos.

“I like the game and it’s a way to give back to the game and still be around the game. I enjoy doing it, otherwise, I wouldn’t do it,” explained umpire Bret Brown.

The SDHSAA’s effort to improve sportsmanship in the state includes video reminders at pre-season meetings, public address announcements at sporting events (some even done by elementary-aged students to remind adults that they are watching and listening to their behavior), reaching out to schools for assistance on the issue, and sportsmanship initiatives being taken up by some schools.

“It’s great to be passionate. We want you to cheer for your team, but that’s where it should end and there’s no place for berating officials and swearing at officials,” Swartos explained. “The point of [sports] is to learn to work with other kids and be good teammates. Sometimes that gets lost in the passion that people have for sports.”

“It stems from leadership. It starts with the coaches,” said Brown. “They allow some of this unsportsmanlike stuff, kids bad-mouthing stuff, and always questioning things and it’s kind of a domino effect like so many other things in life. It starts with them and it starts with the parents.”

Sportsmanship may just be the tip of the iceberg of issues that sports officials face.

“Sometimes it involves a lot of travel. We’ve got a number of officials who have been doing it a long time and sometimes, age catches up with you and you don’t feel that you’re sharp enough to do it anymore,” Swartos said. “Time is probably another big issue and then life changes whether it’s a move or promotion or a baby or a marriage, sometimes you just don’t have time to continue doing it.”

There is no easy fix to the shortage of officials, but taking small steps towards good sportsmanship and appreciating the officials we do have is a start. The SDHSAA has also been working with schools to make sure pay for officiating sporting events is fair.

While it hasn’t been a major cause for concern according to Swartos, they want to still make sure that the pay makes it worth their time and travel.

“Without officials out there, it’s just recess. We need officials and people need to remember that before they start yelling and cursing out an official,” said Swartos. “Officials are humans and nobody’s perfect. No official goes out there to try to make a mistake, so just give some grace to officials.”

Some youth leagues have even implemented rules to address the issue by putting the parents or coaches involved in poor sportsmanship, arguing, yelling, or heckling calls would have to umpire the game themselves. This move would be welcomed by many officials as people would be put in their shoes to see the difficulties of their role.

“One thing that would help is if everybody tried it. If coaches and parents actually had to officiate just to find out what it’s like to be on the other side of things,” Brown explained.

Right now, the SDHSAA is starting preparations for the next school year. One of their biggest needs is finding officials for football.

If you have any interest in becoming an official, right now is a great time to get started because they’re starting to prepare for the next school year. You can visit their website, SDHSAA.com, for more information.

