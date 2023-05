SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is partnering with five animal rescue organizations to host Rescue Dog Day Saturday, May 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. outside the studio.

If you are a proud owner of or are fostering a rescue dog, submit photos of them below!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.