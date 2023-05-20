Tea’s offense titanic in season finale against Flandreau

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Titan softball team’s offense was quick to jump on Flandreau in the regular season finale for both teams, scoring 10 runs in the first inning and never looking back en route to a 16-1 victory.

The Titans finish the season 9-5 while the Fliers end 6-13. The SoDAK 16 qualifiers for the State Tournament in Aberdeen are on Tuesday.

