Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tea’s offense titanic in season finale against Flandreau

Titans win 16-1
Titans defeat Flandreau 16-1
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Titan softball team’s offense was quick to jump on Flandreau in the regular season finale for both teams, scoring 10 runs in the first inning and never looking back en route to a 16-1 victory.

The Titans finish the season 9-5 while the Fliers end 6-13. The SoDAK 16 qualifiers for the State Tournament in Aberdeen are on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
Names released in Aurora County fatal crash
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Authorities investigating suspicious deaths in Charles Mix County
Breanna Wollman is the first person in her family to go to high school, as her parents were...
First generation high school student becomes South Dakota’s first Bezos Scholar

Latest News

The Lincoln Patriots win their 9th straight State Championship
9-PEAT COMPLETE! Lincoln boys continue reign as State Tennis Champions
Oregon and Syracuse mens basketball teams to play at Sanford Pentagon December 17th
Oregon & Syracuse will play at Sanford Pentagon in December
Augustana Vikings Athletics
Augustana stuns Central Regional host Central Missouri
South Dakota State Athletics
Jackrabbit softball splits a pair to advances to NISC Championship Bracket