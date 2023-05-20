Avera Medical Minute
Training held for LGBTQ+ candidates in South Dakota

The goal of the training is to inspire more members of the community in South Dakota to run for public office.
The goal of the training is to inspire more members of the community in South Dakota to run for public office.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute hosted a training summit on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Nationally, less than one percent of elected officials are LGBTQ+ while making up more than seven percent of the population.

The goal of the training is to inspire more members of the community in South Dakota to run for public office.

The summit comes as gender-affirming care for those under 18 was banned across the state back in February.

“We know that when LGBTQ+ people are in the halls of power, it changes the legislative debate, it changes the hearts and minds of legislative colleagues, and leads to more inclusive policies and legislations,” said the executive director of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, Elliot Imse. “It is essential that more LGBTQ+ people are in elected office in this state if we’re going to be able to start producing change.”

The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute is a national non-profit based out of Washington D.C.

