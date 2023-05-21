Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brandon Valley outslugs Washington to win Region 4A

Lynx win 13-8 to qualify for State A Baseball Tournament
Lynx top washington 13-8
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as a pitcher’s duel between Brandon Valley and Washington in the Region 4A Baseball Championship turned into a slugfest with the Lynx outlasting the Warriors, scoring runs in five of the seven innings played and pounding out 15 hits to win 13-8 and return to the SDHSBA State A Baseball Tournament.

The high scoring championship game followed semifinals in which pitching had dominated for the winning clubs. Washington edged Roosevelt 3-1 and the Lynx also allowed only a single run in their 8-1 victory over Brandon Valley.

Brandon Valley will face Region 1A champion Pierre next Saturday at 2:30 PM in the State A Semifinals at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Click on the video viewer for championship game highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
1 dead in SUV vs. lawnmower crash in eastern South Dakota
George’s Pizza, which is located at 311 Main Avenue in Brookings, was listed online with...
Downtown Brookings staple listed for sale
Senior Jason Lenning was awarded an appointment to the US Naval Academy, an honor thousands of...
SF student earns prestigious appointment to Naval Academy
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
A US Attorney announced on Saturday that a grand jury had indicted a Union County woman on ten...
Alcester woman charged with wire fraud

Latest News

Harrisburg scores the winning run in their 2-1 victory over Huron in the Region 3A Tournament
Harrisburg survives one-run thrillers to claim Region 3A
Jefferson's Treyson Harty-Olsen stretches to pick a baseball during the Region 2A Tournament
Yankton’s Schelhaas perfect, Jefferson pitching flawless in two games to claim Region 2A
SDSU's Nic Nelson celebrates a 2-run homerun at the plate with teammates
Jackrabbits drop regular season finale slugfest to Bison
The Lincoln Patriots win their 9th straight State Championship
9-PEAT COMPLETE! Lincoln boys continue reign as State Tennis Champions