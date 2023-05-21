Brandon Valley outslugs Washington to win Region 4A

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as a pitcher’s duel between Brandon Valley and Washington in the Region 4A Baseball Championship turned into a slugfest with the Lynx outlasting the Warriors, scoring runs in five of the seven innings played and pounding out 15 hits to win 13-8 and return to the SDHSBA State A Baseball Tournament.

The high scoring championship game followed semifinals in which pitching had dominated for the winning clubs. Washington edged Roosevelt 3-1 and the Lynx also allowed only a single run in their 8-1 victory over Brandon Valley.

Brandon Valley will face Region 1A champion Pierre next Saturday at 2:30 PM in the State A Semifinals at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Click on the video viewer for championship game highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.